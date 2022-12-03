A child watches the 4th Infantry Division march during the Colorado Springs St. Patty's Day Parade March 12, 2022.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Dahl)
This work, Colorado Springs St. Patty's Day Parade [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Joshua Dahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
