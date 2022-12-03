Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Colorado Springs St. Patty's Day Parade [Image 2 of 2]

    Colorado Springs St. Patty's Day Parade

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Dahl 

    4th Infantry Division Band

    A child watches the 4th Infantry Division march during the Colorado Springs St. Patty's Day Parade March 12, 2022.

    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Dahl)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 13:04
    Photo ID: 7104085
    VIRIN: 220312-A-CR600-612
    Resolution: 4815x3439
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colorado Springs St. Patty's Day Parade [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Joshua Dahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Colorado Springs St. Patty's Day Parade
    Colorado Springs St. Patty's Day Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Military Band

    TAGS

    4th Infantry Division
    parade
    band
    St. Patty's Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT