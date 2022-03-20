Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Daniel Hokanson, poses in front of an F-15 alongside 142nd Wing pilot, Col. Michael Kosderka during a visit to Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., March 19, 2022. Gen. Hokanson had the opportunity to fly in the back of an F-15D Eagle to witness first-hand how Oregon Air National Guard pilots carry out the mission of guarding and defending the skies of the Pacific Northwest. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steve Conklin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 12:49 Photo ID: 7104068 VIRIN: 220319-Z-IW846-1001 Resolution: 4000x5066 Size: 9.5 MB Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNGB visits Portland ANG Base [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Steven Conklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.