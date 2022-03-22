Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Backblast Area Clear

    Backblast Area Clear

    DONNELLY TRAINING AREA, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Benjamin Wilson 

    United States Army Alaska

    A troop element of 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, defends against Strykers from 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, using machine guns, anti-armor, and small arms fire, at Donnelly Training Area, near Fort Greely, AK on March 22nd, during Joint Pacific Multinational Training Center 22-02. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Regional Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes a Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX).

