CNGB visits Portland ANG Base

Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Daniel Hokanson, coins 142nd Wing Guardsmen during a visit to Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., on March 19, 2022. During this visit, Hokanson flew in an F-15D Eagle, witnessing first-hand how Oregon Air National Guard pilots accomplish the mission of guarding and defending the Pacific Northwest. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steven Conklin)

Date Taken: 03.20.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US