CNGB visits Portland ANG Base

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Conklin 

    142nd Wing

    Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Daniel Hokanson, coins 142nd Wing Guardsmen during a visit to Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., on March 19, 2022. During this visit, Hokanson flew in an F-15D Eagle, witnessing first-hand how Oregon Air National Guard pilots accomplish the mission of guarding and defending the Pacific Northwest. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steven Conklin)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 12:49
    Photo ID: 7103973
    VIRIN: 220319-Z-IW846-1002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.13 MB
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 
    Air National Guard
    F-15
    CNGB
    Oregon Air National Guard
    readiness
    142nd Wing

