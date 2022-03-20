CNGB visits Portland ANG Base

Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Daniel Hokanson, coins 142nd Wing Guardsmen during a visit to Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., on March 19, 2022. During this visit, Hokanson flew in an F-15D Eagle, witnessing first-hand how Oregon Air National Guard pilots accomplish the mission of guarding and defending the Pacific Northwest. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steven Conklin)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 12:49
|Photo ID:
|7103973
|VIRIN:
|220319-Z-IW846-1002
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US
