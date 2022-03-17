Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Splices Mooring Line [Image 31 of 31]

    Makin Island Splices Mooring Line

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eloise Johnson 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220317-N-XK047-1093

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 17, 2022) – Seaman Zachary McWhorter, left, and Seaman Deysi Chabla splice a mooring line in a vehicle stowage area aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), March 17. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
