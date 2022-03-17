220317-N-XK047-1137
PACIFIC OCEAN (March 17, 2022) - Sailors splice a mooring line aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), March 17. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 12:01
|Photo ID:
|7103945
|VIRIN:
|220317-N-XK047-1137
|Resolution:
|4239x3451
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Makin Island Splices Mooring Line [Image 31 of 31], by PO3 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT