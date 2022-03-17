Makin Island Engineering Training Team

220317-N-VS068-2052



PACIFIC OCEAN (March 17, 2022) – Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Mitchell Stevens uses flags to simulate fire and smoke during an engineering training team evolution aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), March 17. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht)

Date Taken: 03.17.2022