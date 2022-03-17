Makin Island Sailors Take Advancement Exam

220317-N-VS068-1052
PACIFIC OCEAN (March 17, 2022) – Sailors participate in a Navy-wide advancement exam aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), March 17. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht)
