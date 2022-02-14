Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    377ABW IG Team wins MAJCOM award

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 377th Air Base Wing Inspector General team poses with Col. Jason Vattioni, 377th Air Base Wing commander, and CMSgt Stephanie Cates, 377th Air Base Wing command chief Feb. 14, 2022, at KAFB, N.M.

    Global Strike Command
    Inspector General
    Kirtland AFB
    Big Base Bigger Mission
    Maj. Gen. Junius W. Jones

