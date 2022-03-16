Airmen and Soldiers work jointly during Operation Agile Spartan II

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Smith, an air transportation specialists assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, reviews paperwork after loading an Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment, and Humvees assigned to the 1-153rd Cavalry Regiment, inside a C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 816th EAS during Operation Agile Spartan II at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 16, 2022. The members participated in Operation Agile Spartan (OAS) II, a large-scale, joint and multinational operation focused on Operational Testing & Evaluation of Agile Combat Employment core competencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

Date Taken: 03.16.2022
Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW