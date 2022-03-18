Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Girl air power: 37 AS hosts women’s heritage flight [Image 7 of 7]

    Girl air power: 37 AS hosts women’s heritage flight

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anibel Macrae, 86th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, poses for a photo on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 18, 2021. Women from the 37th Airlift Squadron and 86th MXS came together for a women’s heritage flight during Women’s History Month, a month celebrating the role of women throughout American history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 06:38
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Ramstein Air Base

    86th Airlift Wing
    Women’s History Month
    Maintenance
    37th Airlift Squadron
    86 AW
    37 AS
    86th Maintenance Squadron
    86 MXS

