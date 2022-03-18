U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anibel Macrae, 86th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, poses for a photo on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 18, 2021. Women from the 37th Airlift Squadron and 86th MXS came together for a women’s heritage flight during Women’s History Month, a month celebrating the role of women throughout American history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 06:38
|Photo ID:
|7103346
|VIRIN:
|220318-F-PJ020-1261
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Girl air power: 37 AS hosts women’s heritage flight [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT