U.S. Air Force Capt. Tiffany Haines, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, displays her Women’s History Month patch while flying in German airspace March 18, 2021. Women from the 37th AS and the 86th Maintenance Squadron came together for a women’s heritage flight during Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 06:38 Photo ID: 7103343 VIRIN: 220318-F-PJ020-1404 Resolution: 4704x3130 Size: 593 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Girl air power: 37 AS hosts women’s heritage flight [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.