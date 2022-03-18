Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Girl air power: 37 AS hosts women’s heritage flight [Image 5 of 7]

    Girl air power: 37 AS hosts women’s heritage flight

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Tiffany Haines, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, displays her Women’s History Month patch while flying in German airspace March 18, 2021. Women from the 37th AS and the 86th Maintenance Squadron came together for a women’s heritage flight during Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 06:38
    Photo ID: 7103343
    VIRIN: 220318-F-PJ020-1404
    Resolution: 4704x3130
    Size: 593 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    Women’s History Month
    37th Airlift Squadron
    86 AW
    37 AS
    86 MXS

