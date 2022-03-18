U.S. Air Force Capt. Tiffany Haines, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, left, and Capt. Megan Kraynak, 37th AS weapons officer, fly a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in German airspace March 18, 2021. Women from the 37th AS and the 86th Maintenance Squadron came together for a women’s heritage flight during Women’s History Month. Approximately 960 female pilots are currently active duty in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 06:38 Photo ID: 7103342 VIRIN: 220318-F-PJ020-1372 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 718.83 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Girl air power: 37 AS hosts women’s heritage flight [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.