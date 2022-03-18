Girl air power: 37 AS hosts women’s heritage flight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marissa Antillonloya, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, checks a C-130J Super Hercules’s propellers at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 18, 2021. Women from the 37th AS and the 86th Maintenance Squadron came together for a women’s heritage flight during Women’s History Month. Women first entered the Air Force in 1948. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 06:38
|Photo ID:
|7103341
|VIRIN:
|220318-F-PJ020-1352
|Resolution:
|5711x3800
|Size:
|810.86 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
