U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marissa Antillonloya, left, and Staff Sgt. Devyn Freeze, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmasters, share a chat during flight preparation duties at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 18, 2021. Women from the 37th AS and the 86th Maintenance Squadron came together for a women’s heritage flight during Women’s History Month. Women make up around 21% of the Air Force workforce. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 06:38
|Photo ID:
|7103339
|VIRIN:
|220318-F-PJ020-1133
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Girl air power: 37 AS hosts women’s heritage flight [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT