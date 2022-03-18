Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Girl air power: 37 AS hosts women’s heritage flight [Image 1 of 7]

    Girl air power: 37 AS hosts women’s heritage flight

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marissa Antillonloya, left, and Staff Sgt. Devyn Freeze, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmasters, share a chat during flight preparation duties at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 18, 2021. Women from the 37th AS and the 86th Maintenance Squadron came together for a women’s heritage flight during Women’s History Month. Women make up around 21% of the Air Force workforce. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 06:38
    Photo ID: 7103339
    VIRIN: 220318-F-PJ020-1133
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Girl air power: 37 AS hosts women’s heritage flight [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Girl air power: 37 AS hosts women’s heritage flight
    Girl air power: 37 AS hosts women’s heritage flight
    Girl air power: 37 AS hosts women’s heritage flight
    Girl air power: 37 AS hosts women’s heritage flight
    Girl air power: 37 AS hosts women’s heritage flight
    Girl air power: 37 AS hosts women’s heritage flight
    Girl air power: 37 AS hosts women’s heritage flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    Women’s History Month
    37th Airlift Squadron
    86 AW
    37 AS
    86 MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT