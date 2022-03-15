A Security Response Team assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing Security Forces Squadron, conducted an exercise Tuesday, March 15th at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Exercises similar to this are conducted daily in order to keep all flights prepared to safeguard all areas within their responsibility. These Airmen run through several scenarios and a variety of drills to maintain vigilance and flexibility for any situation they might face. Airmen also work in teams to increase efficiency and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Crystal L. Charriere)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 05:41
|Photo ID:
|7103273
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-OB658-0016
|Resolution:
|6888x4499
|Size:
|6.89 MB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Security Response Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Crystal Charriere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
