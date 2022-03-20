NORWEGIAN SEA (March 21, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Pablo Garciamedina, front, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Armando Herrera carry chocks and chains aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), March 21, 2022. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its third patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 04:45 Photo ID: 7103223 VIRIN: 220320-N-CJ510-0028 Resolution: 6204x4136 Size: 1.85 MB Location: NORWEGIAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.