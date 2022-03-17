A U.S. Army infantryman belonging to 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, performs functions check in the arctic during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 near Fort Greely, AK, March 17, 2022. Exercises in JPMRC help validate soldiers’ capabilities to deploy and fight in arctic and regional areas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 19:31 Photo ID: 7102880 VIRIN: 220317-Z-KX552-1091 Resolution: 4142x6478 Size: 12.88 MB Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Infantryman Prepares for Arctic Training [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.