    Infantryman Prepares for Arctic Training [Image 2 of 2]

    Infantryman Prepares for Arctic Training

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army infantryman belonging to 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, performs functions check in the arctic during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 near Fort Greely, AK, March 17, 2022. Exercises in JPMRC help validate soldiers’ capabilities to deploy and fight in arctic and regional areas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 19:31
    Photo ID: 7102880
    VIRIN: 220317-Z-KX552-1091
    Resolution: 4142x6478
    Size: 12.88 MB
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Infantryman Prepares for Arctic Training [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Infantry
    USARAK
    1-24
    1st Battalion 24th Infantry Regiment
    JPMRC2202

