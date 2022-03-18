Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Convoys Maneuver in the Arctic [Image 1 of 2]

    Convoys Maneuver in the Arctic

    FORT GREELEY, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers belonging to 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, execute convoy operations with M1126 Strykers in the arctic during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 near Ft. Greely, AK, March 19, 2022. Exercises conducted in JPMRC help validate tactics, techniques and procedures necessary for soldiers to operate in arctic environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto).

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 19:31
    Photo ID: 7102871
    VIRIN: 220319-Z-KX552-1085
    Resolution: 6133x3885
    Size: 10.99 MB
    Location: FORT GREELEY, AK, US
    Convoys Maneuver in the Arctic
    Infantryman Prepares for Arctic Training

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Arctic
    USARAK
    1-24
    1st Battalion 24th Infantry Regiment
    JPMRC2202

