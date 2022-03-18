Convoys Maneuver in the Arctic

U.S. Army Soldiers belonging to 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, execute convoy operations with M1126 Strykers in the arctic during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 near Ft. Greely, AK, March 19, 2022. Exercises conducted in JPMRC help validate tactics, techniques and procedures necessary for soldiers to operate in arctic environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto).

Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022