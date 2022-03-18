Water Sample Shipment at JBPHH

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (March 18, 2022) – Mitch Bieber, a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor, logs samples for shipment as part of an interagency-approved plan for long-term monitoring of drinking water. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

