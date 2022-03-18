Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water Sample Shipment at JBPHH [Image 1 of 2]

    Water Sample Shipment at JBPHH

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class MarQueon Tramble 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (March 18, 2022) – Katie Andrews, a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor, unloads samples as part of an interagency-approved plan for long-term monitoring of drinking water. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

