Women’s History Month provides healing conversations

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Military service members and civilian women of Peterson-Schriever Garrison speak at the Women’s History Month “Matters of Healing” conversation at the Airman Family Readiness Center at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 16, 2022. The theme for this year’s event is “Providing Healing and Promoting Hope”. The panelists discussed the challenges they’ve faced as women and how they have overcome them using various resources at their disposal. Conversations such as these can be used to provide inspiration for others. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

