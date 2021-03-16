Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s History Month provides healing conversations

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Airman Kaitlin Castillo 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Military service members and civilian women of Peterson-Schriever Garrison speak at the Women’s History Month “Matters of Healing” conversation at the Airman Family Readiness Center at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 16, 2022. The theme for this year’s event is “Providing Healing and Promoting Hope”. The panelists discussed the challenges they’ve faced as women and how they have overcome them using various resources at their disposal. Conversations such as these can be used to provide inspiration for others. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

    TAGS

    resilience
    Women's History Month
    USAF
    USSF

