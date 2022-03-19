Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Billings Sailors Their EAWS Pins [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Billings Sailors Their EAWS Pins

    PUERTO RICO

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Lau 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220319-N-GF955-1122
    PONCE, Puerto Rico - (March 19, 2022) -- Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) are pinned as Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist (EAWS) by Sailors assigned to the “Shadow Det” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 7, March 19, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 17:07
    Photo ID: 7102676
    VIRIN: 220319-N-GF955-1122
    Resolution: 4074x3259
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Billings Sailors Their EAWS Pins [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Billings Sailors Their EAWS Pins
    USS Billings Sailors Their EAWS Pins

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist pin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT