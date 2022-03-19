220319-N-GF955-1105

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (March 19, 2022) -- Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) are pinned as Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist (EAWS) by Sailors assigned to the “Shadow Det” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 7, March 19, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 17:07 Photo ID: 7102675 VIRIN: 220319-N-GF955-1105 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.46 MB Location: PR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Billings Sailors Their EAWS Pins [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.