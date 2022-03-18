Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired CSMA Dailey welcomes new Soldiers to the Army

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Christopher Wilson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Retired Command Sergeant Major of the Army Dan Dailey welcomed basic training graduates from Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 19th Field Artillery to the Army March, 18 2022.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 17:16
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired CSMA Dailey welcomes new Soldiers to the Army [Image 2 of 2], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Sill
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Dan Dailey
    People First
    434 FA
    A 1-19

