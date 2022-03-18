Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women’s History Month: TSgt Brownlee [Image 2 of 2]

    Women’s History Month: TSgt Brownlee

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force graphic created for Women’s History Month social media campaign, featuring Tech. Sgt. Cherita Brownlee, 316th Training Squadron 1N4 instructor, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 18, 2022. Women have served in the military for more than 200 years. (U.S. graphic by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 15:44
    Photo ID: 7102523
    VIRIN: 220318-F-DX569-1871
    Resolution: 940x788
    Size: 109.39 KB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women’s History Month: TSgt Brownlee [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women’s History Month: TSgt Brownlee
    Women’s History Month: TSgt Brownlee

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    women's history month
    17th Training Wing
    316th Training Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT