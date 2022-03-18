U.S. Air Force graphic created for Women’s History Month social media campaign, featuring Tech. Sgt. Cherita Brownlee, 316th Training Squadron 1N4 instructor, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 18, 2022. Women have served in the military for more than 200 years. (U.S. graphic by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 15:44
|Photo ID:
|7102523
|VIRIN:
|220318-F-DX569-1871
|Resolution:
|940x788
|Size:
|109.39 KB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women’s History Month: TSgt Brownlee [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
