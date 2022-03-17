U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cherita Brownlee, 316th Training Squadron 1N4B instructor, poses next to a MiG-29, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 17, 2022. Brownlee participated in the Women’s History Month social media campaign for March 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 15:44
|Photo ID:
|7102521
|VIRIN:
|220317-F-DX569-1004
|Resolution:
|3132x2237
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women’s History Month: TSgt Brownlee [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT