USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3

NORWEGIAN SEA (March 17, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Jacob Houtz responds to a simulated casualty during an engineering drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), March 17, 2022. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its third patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 Location: NORWEGIAN SEA