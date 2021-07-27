Christina Hagaman is a social worker with William Beaumont Army Medical Center, and her duties involve working with TRICARE beneficiaries through the Fort Bliss Advocacy Program. March is recognized as Social Work month, and Hagaman believes social workers bring humanity to the medical field. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 13:51 Photo ID: 7102294 VIRIN: 210727-O-DO208-648 Resolution: 2944x2208 Size: 1.71 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US Hometown: SAN JOSE, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Social workers bring humanity to the medical field, says WBAMC social worker, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.