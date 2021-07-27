Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Social workers bring humanity to the medical field, says WBAMC social worker

    Social workers bring humanity to the medical field, says WBAMC social worker

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    Christina Hagaman is a social worker with William Beaumont Army Medical Center, and her duties involve working with TRICARE beneficiaries through the Fort Bliss Advocacy Program. March is recognized as Social Work month, and Hagaman believes social workers bring humanity to the medical field. (Courtesy Photo)

