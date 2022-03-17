Coast Guard members hosted an Interagency Day with local law enforcement partners at Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco, March 18, 2022. Attendees discussed search and rescue operations and Sonoma Sheriff helicopter crews conducted a hoisting demonstration. (U. S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles/Released)
This work, Coast Guard hosts Interagency Day in San Francisco [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
