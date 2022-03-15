Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Pope Graduates Innaugural Class [Image 7 of 10]

    Leadership Pope Graduates Innaugural Class

    POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by James Bove 

    43rd Air Mobility Operations Group Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Vanoni, 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Mariah Armga, 43 AMOG senior enlisted leader, present Mr. Richard Galley, 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group flight safety manager, a Leadership Pope graduation certificate March 15, 2022 at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina. The leadership panel and graduation ceremoney concluded the inaugural Leadership Pope class, a program for Team Pope members to gain insights from community leaders about best practices and challenges from a non‐DOD perspective.

    VIRIN: 220315-F-UD577-1004
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership Pope Graduates Innaugural Class [Image 10 of 10], by James Bove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bragg
    Pope Army Airfield
    43rd Air Mobility Operations Group
    Team Pope
    Leadership Pope

