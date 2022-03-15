Leadership Pope Graduates Innaugural Class

U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Vanoni, 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Mariah Armga, 43 AMOG senior enlisted leader, present Ms. Nida Ruffin, 352nd Special Warfare Training Squadron instructional systems specialist, a Leadership Pope graduation certificate March 15, 2022 at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina. The leadership panel and graduation ceremoney concluded the inaugural Leadership Pope class, a program for Team Pope members to gain insights from community leaders about best practices and challenges from a non‐DOD perspective.

