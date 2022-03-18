Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of Soui Tre Memorial Ceremony

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Adam Ropelewski, left, commander of 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, Mr. Paige Lanier, middle, and Lt. Col. Thomas Carroll, right, commander of 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, render honors at a memorial ceremony on Fort Carson, Colo., Mar. 18, 2022. The ceremony memorialized the 36 lives lost from 2nd Bn., 77th Field Artillery Reg. and 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment during the Battle of Soui Tre in Vietnam, Mar. 21, 1967. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of Soui Tre Memorial Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    memorial
    vietnam
    soui tre

