    Battle of Soui Tre Memorial Ceremony [Image 4 of 8]

    Battle of Soui Tre Memorial Ceremony

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Thomas Carroll, left, commander of 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, speaks to a veteran of the Battle of Soui Tre during a memorial ceremony on Fort Carson, Colo., Mar. 18, 2022. The ceremony memorialized the 36 lives lost from 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment. and 2nd Bn., 12th Inf. Reg. during the Battle of Soui Tre in Vietnam, Mar. 21, 1967. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 12:11
    Photo ID: 7102094
    VIRIN: 220318-A-JZ147-004
    Resolution: 3197x2248
    Size: 530.48 KB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of Soui Tre Memorial Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    memorial
    vietnam
    soui tre

