Lt. Col. Thomas Carroll, left, commander of 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, speaks to a veteran of the Battle of Soui Tre during a memorial ceremony on Fort Carson, Colo., Mar. 18, 2022. The ceremony memorialized the 36 lives lost from 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment. and 2nd Bn., 12th Inf. Reg. during the Battle of Soui Tre in Vietnam, Mar. 21, 1967. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 12:11 Photo ID: 7102094 VIRIN: 220318-A-JZ147-004 Resolution: 3197x2248 Size: 530.48 KB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle of Soui Tre Memorial Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.