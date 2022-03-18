Battle of Soui Tre Memorial Ceremony

Lt. Col. Thomas Carroll, left, commander of 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, speaks to a veteran of the Battle of Soui Tre during a memorial ceremony on Fort Carson, Colo., Mar. 18, 2022. The ceremony memorialized the 36 lives lost from 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment. and 2nd Bn., 12th Inf. Reg. during the Battle of Soui Tre in Vietnam, Mar. 21, 1967. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 12:11
|Photo ID:
|7102094
|VIRIN:
|220318-A-JZ147-004
|Resolution:
|3197x2248
|Size:
|530.48 KB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
