    NY Air Guard spouse is Armed Forces Insurance National Guard Spouse of the Year

    SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Barbara Olney 

    New York National Guard

    Cindy Meili, the wife of New York Air National Guard Col. John Meili, the commander of the New York Air National Guard’s 152nd Air Intelligence Squadron, has been named as the 2022 National Guard representative in the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year program. The award recognizes the importance of military spouses’ and their dedicated contributions to the military community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Barbara Olney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 12:12
    Photo ID: 7102075
    VIRIN: 220321-Z-BK208-1003
    Resolution: 3719x2656
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: SYRACUSE, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY Air Guard spouse is Armed Forces Insurance National Guard Spouse of the Year, by MSgt Barbara Olney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NY Air Guard colonel's wife is Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year for the National Guard

    TAGS

    New York Air National Guard
    174th Attack Wing
    spouse of the year
    174ATKW
    Cindy Meili

