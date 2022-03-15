NY Air Guard spouse is Armed Forces Insurance National Guard Spouse of the Year

Cindy Meili, the wife of New York Air National Guard Col. John Meili, the commander of the New York Air National Guard’s 152nd Air Intelligence Squadron, has been named as the 2022 National Guard representative in the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year program. The award recognizes the importance of military spouses’ and their dedicated contributions to the military community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Barbara Olney)

