    Military spouse support strengthens NATO defense in Eastern Europe [Image 2 of 2]

    Military spouse support strengthens NATO defense in Eastern Europe

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melody Howley 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 52nd Fighter Wing provides many resources on base for active duty members, spouses and families. To find more information on resources, call the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 06565 61 6422 or DSN 452-6422. (Graphic courtesy of the 52nd Fighter Wing Community Action Team)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 11:06
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    USAFE
    WeAreNATO
    NATOStrong
    EuropeanSupport2022

