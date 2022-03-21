Senior Airman William Ferguson, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, prepares to service the liquid oxygen of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, March 21, 2022. Liquid oxygen is routinely serviced to ensure aircrew have breathable oxygen while flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
This work, LOX prep, by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
