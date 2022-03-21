Senior Airman William Ferguson, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, prepares to service the liquid oxygen of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, March 21, 2022. Liquid oxygen is routinely serviced to ensure aircrew have breathable oxygen while flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

Date Taken: 03.21.2022
Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US