A Royal Thai Army solder gently blows on bamboo shavings used to start a fire during a jungle survival course, Mar. 13, 2022, Fort Thanarat, Thailand. Jungle survival is one area where U.S Soldiers stationed in Hawaii, and Royal Thai Army forces came together to share practices to better prepare each other for future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason)

Date Taken: 03.13.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 Location: FORT THANARAT, TH This work, Hanuman Guardian 22: Jungle Survival Skills, by TSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.