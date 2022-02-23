Naval Station Norfolk Celebrates Black History Month

220223-N-IU522-541 NORFOLK, Va.- Commanding Officer Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk, Captain David Dees, cuts a ceremonial cake with NAVSTA Norfolk Galley leadership at a Black History Month ceremony. Naval Station Norfolk celebrated Black History Month throughout the month of February. (US Navy photo by Damage Control Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashley Pierson/ released)
