    Naval Station Norfolk Celebrates Black History Month

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashley Pierson 

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    220223-N-IU522-541 NORFOLK, Va.- Commanding Officer Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk, Captain David Dees, cuts a ceremonial cake with NAVSTA Norfolk Galley leadership at a Black History Month ceremony. Naval Station Norfolk celebrated Black History Month throughout the month of February. (US Navy photo by Damage Control Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashley Pierson/ released)

