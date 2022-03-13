Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hanuman Guardian 22: Jungle Survival Skills [Image 5 of 18]

    Hanuman Guardian 22: Jungle Survival Skills

    FORT THANARAT, THAILAND

    03.13.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason 

    Hanuman Guardian

    Bamboo is prepared to use as a fire-starter during a jungle survival course, Mar. 13, 2022, Fort Thanarat, Thailand. Jungle survival is one area where U.S Soldiers stationed in Hawaii, and Royal Thai Army forces came together to share practices to better prepare each other for future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 09:37
    Photo ID: 7101734
    VIRIN: 220313-F-YO514-1085
    Resolution: 6192x3483
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: FORT THANARAT, TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanuman Guardian 22: Jungle Survival Skills [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hanuman Guardian 22: Jungle Survival Skills
    Hanuman Guardian 22: Jungle Survival Skills
    Hanuman Guardian 22: Jungle Survival Skills
    Hanuman Guardian 22: Jungle Survival Skills
    Hanuman Guardian 22: Jungle Survival Skills
    Hanuman Guardian 22: Jungle Survival Skills
    Hanuman Guardian 22: Jungle Survival Skills
    Hanuman Guardian 22: Jungle Survival Skills
    Hanuman Guardian 22: Jungle Survival Skills
    Hanuman Guardian 22: Jungle Survival Skills
    Hanuman Guardian 22: Jungle Survival Skills
    Hanuman Guardian 22: Jungle Survival Skills
    Hanuman Guardian 22: Jungle Survival Skills
    Hanuman Guardian 22: Jungle Survival Skills
    Hanuman Guardian 22: Jungle Survival Skills
    Hanuman Guardian 22: Jungle Survival Skills
    Hanuman Guardian 22: Jungle Survival Skills
    Hanuman Guardian 22: Jungle Survival Skills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jungle
    Survival skills
    fire starting
    Hanuman Guardian
    foraging

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT