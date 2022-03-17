Violence of Action: FASTCENT conducts MCMAP

220317-M-AU949-0347 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 17, 2022) – U.S. Marines with Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) participate in a pugil sticks bout onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 17. Pugil sticks help Marines apply the fundamentals of Marine Corps martial arts. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)
