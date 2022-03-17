Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Violence of Action: FASTCENT conducts MCMAP [Image 16 of 16]

    Violence of Action: FASTCENT conducts MCMAP

    BAHRAIN

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    220317-M-AU949-0347 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 17, 2022) – U.S. Marines with Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) participate in a pugil sticks bout onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 17. Pugil sticks help Marines apply the fundamentals of Marine Corps martial arts. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Violence of Action: FASTCENT conducts MCMAP [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

