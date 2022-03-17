220317-M-AU949-0347 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 17, 2022) – U.S. Marines with Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) participate in a pugil sticks bout onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 17. Pugil sticks help Marines apply the fundamentals of Marine Corps martial arts. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)

Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 Violence of Action: FASTCENT conducts MCMAP [Image 16 of 16]