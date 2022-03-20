PHILIPPINE SEA (March 20, 2022) Sailors sing hymns during a religious service in the chapel aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Julia Brockman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 Photo ID: 7101582 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA This work, Abraham Lincoln religious services [Image 4 of 4], by SA Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.