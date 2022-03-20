Abraham Lincoln religious services

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 20, 2022) Lt. Kameron Stilson, from Orangeville, Vt., leads Sailors in singing a hymn during a religious service in the chapel aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Julia Brockman)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 07:44
|Photo ID:
|7101581
|VIRIN:
|220320-N-JC401-1018
|Resolution:
|4530x3020
|Size:
|755.9 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
