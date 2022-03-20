Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln's Women @ Sea conduct self-care Sunday

    Abraham Lincoln's Women @ Sea conduct self-care Sunday

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.20.2022

    Photo by Seaman Kassandra Alanis 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 20, 2022) Sailors participate in a self-care Sunday event hosted by Women @ Sea aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kassandra Alanis)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2022
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Abraham Lincoln
    CVN72
    CONAC
    Navy Carrier Centennial

