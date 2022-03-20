PHILIPPINE SEA (March 20, 2022) Sailors participate in a self-care Sunday event hosted by Women @ Sea aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kassandra Alanis)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 07:44
|Photo ID:
|7101580
|VIRIN:
|220320-N-CH260-1058
|Resolution:
|5055x3370
|Size:
|565.46 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln's Women @ Sea conduct self-care Sunday [Image 4 of 4], by SN Kassandra Alanis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
