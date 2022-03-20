PHILIPPINE SEA (March 20, 2022) Sailors participate in a self-care Sunday event hosted by Women @ Sea aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kassandra Alanis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 07:44 Photo ID: 7101579 VIRIN: 220320-N-CH260-1016 Resolution: 4965x3310 Size: 472.17 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln's Women @ Sea conduct self-care Sunday [Image 4 of 4], by SN Kassandra Alanis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.