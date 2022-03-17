39th SSB CBRN defense training

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Leskarof Garcia, center, training non-commissioned officer with 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, conducts an after action report after Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear defense training, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 17, 2022. In order to stay proficient on their CBRN equipment and procedures the unit conducted training to ensure readiness and fulfill their annual requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

