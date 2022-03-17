Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th SSB CBRN defense training

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Leskarof Garcia, center, training non-commissioned officer with 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, conducts an after action report after Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear defense training, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 17, 2022. In order to stay proficient on their CBRN equipment and procedures the unit conducted training to ensure readiness and fulfill their annual requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    This work, 39th SSB CBRN defense training [Image 18 of 18], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear defense
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    39th SSB

