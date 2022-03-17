Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella [Image 1 of 7]

    SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Triniti Lersch 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    220317-N-GK686-1020 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 17, 2022) – Mrs. Betty Del Toro, wife of the secretary of the Navy, center left, Command Master Chief Anna Wood, Naval Air Station Sigonella command master chief, left of Mrs. Del Toro, Mrs. Amy Pickard, wife of NAS Sigonella commanding officer, and the NAS Sigonella Ombudsmen, cut a cake in celebration of Women’s History Month at the Ristorante Bella Etna galley, March 17, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Triniti Lersch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 06:08
    Photo ID: 7101467
    VIRIN: 220317-N-GK686-1020
    Resolution: 4412x2941
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Triniti Lersch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella
    SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella
    SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella
    SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella
    SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella
    SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella
    SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Navy
    NAS Sigonella
    SECNAV
    Honorable
    Carlos Del Toro
    Betty Del Toro

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT