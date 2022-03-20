U.S. Senators and Soldiers pose for a photo on top of an M1 Abrams tank at Grafenwoehr Training Area, March 20, 2022. The legislators visited troops currently deployed in Germany as part of the NATO Response Force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 05:47
|Photo ID:
|7101450
|VIRIN:
|220320-Z-XG945-2304
|Resolution:
|5811x3874
|Size:
|14.88 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOE, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Senators Visit Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT