    U.S. Senators Visit Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 10 of 10]

    U.S. Senators Visit Grafenwoehr Training Area

    GRAFENWOE, GERMANY

    03.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Senators and Soldiers pose for a photo on top of an M1 Abrams tank at Grafenwoehr Training Area, March 20, 2022. The legislators visited troops currently deployed in Germany as part of the NATO Response Force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 05:47
    Photo ID: 7101450
    VIRIN: 220320-Z-XG945-2304
    Resolution: 5811x3874
    Size: 14.88 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOE, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Senators Visit Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    VictoryCorps
    EuropeanSupport2022

