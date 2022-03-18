Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Celebrates Women’s History Month [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Celebrates Women’s History Month

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220318-N-SI601-1071 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 18, 2022) Capt. Carolyn Rice, commanding officer of U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, from Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, asks Lt. Cmdr. Long Tran, assistant supply officer, a question about female roles in the Navy during a Women’s History Month celebration on the aft mess decks of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). This year’s event highlighted accomplishments of women throughout history and in today’s world, and centered around the theme of “Women providing healing, promoting hope.” Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    CVN 76
    Women’s History Month
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Providing Healing
    Promoting Hope

