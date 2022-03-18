USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Celebrates Women’s History Month

220318-N-SI601-1043 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 18, 2022) Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), speaks during a Women’s History Month celebration on the aft mess decks. This year’s event highlighted accomplishments of women throughout history and in today’s world, and centered around the theme of “Women providing healing, promoting hope.” Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

